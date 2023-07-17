Marown Memorial Playing Fields played host to Marown Parish Day on Sunday, with the weather remaining dry for crowds to enjoy music, children’s sports and an auction with homegrown produce.
Cocunut shy, bouncy castles and the popular crockery smash kept the kids entertained throughout the day, whilst the barbecue and ice cream van provided much-needed refreshments.
MC Dot Tilbury opened proceedings at 1pm with the produce and arts show, with Christa Hartmann winning the Charles Gil trophy for best exhibit in flowers, and Irene Corlett winning the H. Richmond trophy for her chocolate cake exhibit.
Megan Williamson was awarded the Vicar Cup for best under-12 handwriting and Finlo Craine won the John K. Teare Memorial Cup for best photograph taken by an under 12.
The Rose Queen Parade and crowning took place next, with Ava and Misha Quayle the two new queens taking over from Grace Callister.
Following the crowning the Crosby Silver Band got underway, playing for large parts of the afternoon.
Children’s sports, including egg and spoon and sack races then took place, with the crowds gathering at the start line to watch the closely fought races.
The array of produce, including fruit and vegetables, as well as cakes, loaves of bread and flowers were then all auctioned off.
Finally, a raffle draw and the trophy presentation drew the 2023 Marown parish day to a close.
All the money raised throughout the day is going towards the maintenance of the Memorial Playing Fields.