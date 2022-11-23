Entries for the 2023 Parish Walk open today (December 1).
One of the island’s biggest sporting events, the 2023 Manx Telecom Parish Walk will take place on Saturday, June 24, with competitors challenged to complete the 85-mile course in 24 hours.
There will be an early bird discounted registration fee of £40 up to March 31 2023.
A further £5 discount for Manx Telecom mobile customers the entry fee is £35 up until January 2023.
From April 1, 2023, the entry fee will be £50 and the last date for entries will be midnight on May 7, 2023.
All entries must be made online at http://www.parishwalk.com