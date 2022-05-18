Parish Walk to be more sustainable

Manx Telecom wants to reduce environmental impact in the annual Parish Walk.

Its latest step towards this goal saw it appoint International Financial Group Limited, which owns the RL360, Friends Provident International Limited and Ardan International brands, as its official ‘sustainability partner’.

IFGL has offices in Douglas and Castletown, employing around 550 staff.

The two will work together for three years to reduce plastics and environmental damage from the sporting event that draws between 1,200 and 1,500 participants every year to walk the 85-mile course.

Manx Telecom, which sponsors the Parish Walk, said that given the size of the event, the waste created in the past, specifically around plastic water bottles, had been considerable and IFGL is now working with organisers to tackle the issue and take a greener approach.

As well as encouraging walkers and their support crews to think about what they bring on the day and minimise rubbish, IFGL has helped the Parish Walk to introduce a new waste disposal system.

This will involve three types of bins being made available at various points around the course, clearly marked for general waste, compostable materials and recyclable material.

In another innovation for this year – and in an effort to reduce the amount of single use plastics – all walkers will be provided with a reusable, foldable and light SpeedCup sponsored by Mann Made Group when they sign on for the race.

These can be filled at the various feeding stations around the course. Compostable Vegware cups will also be available at the feeding stations.

To optimise these new arrangments, IFGL has helped to create an instructional video for walkers that will be played at the pre-event registration sessions.

It will also be sent as a link to all competitors and their support teams ahead of this year’s event.

The company’s marketing director, Simon Barwell, said: ‘We’re proud to play a part in making one of the Isle of Man’s signature events more environmentally friendly.

‘It’s a hugely successful event – a lot of our staff take part, in fact Ardan’s head of operations Richard Gerrard is synonymous with the Parish Walk, having won it an outstanding five times since 2012.’

Parish Walk race director Raymond Cox added: ‘We’ve been planning a move towards a more sustainable Parish Walk for some time and now, with the help of our sustainability partner IFGL, we’re making it a reality.

‘We’d ask that all those involved support us in our efforts and help us by not leaving anything behind in our beautiful Manx countryside except their footprints.’

Manx Telecom chief executive Gary Lamb also welcomed IFGL’s involvement, saying: ‘The Parish Walk has always been very well-supported as it is such a great community occasion. It’s really good to see different businesses come on board to help with these environmental initiatives that allow everyone to enjoy the event but also to minimise its impact on our island.’