Parking on walkway during prom works

Walkway parking has been reinstated for a brief period as work continues along the various Douglas Promenades.

As we reported early last month, works returned to the promenades ‘for a short period’ to allow the contractor to complete work along the red concrete corridor in the centre of the highway.

The work involves cutting several channels along the edge of the red concrete to install a required sealant and improve the overall look of the area.

On Wednesday (March 30) there was chaos in Douglas as a one way system came into force between the two roundels.

Harris Promenade was made one way, north-bound between the two road markings beginning at 7am.

Extra signs have since been put up to make sure motorists commuting into the capital were aware of the one-way system on Harris Promenade, after a number of complaints were made.

Whilst this work was forecast to take up to a week to complete, it is expected to be finished well ahead of schedule.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the DOI confirmed to the Courier that the one-way system had been expanded to run the length of the promenade between Victoria Street and Broadway.

As a result of the works continuing on Loch Promenade, parking has been suspended along both sides of the highway.