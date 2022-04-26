Parking policy has not changed

MHKs are sworn in during the first sitting of the new administration following the 2021 general election - Tim Crookall ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

There has been no policy change when it comes to ticketing vehicles parked on pavements, according to the infrastructure minister.

Tim Crookall was asked by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse what the Department of Infrastructure’s policy was on the prevention of parking on pavements and whether the policy changed after an announcement on the matter by the police.

Police issued a post on social media on March 16 saying that one the most common complaints they get from members of the public is about vehicles parked or stopped on pavements.

They said: ‘This isn’t a new issue; historically we issued advisory notices to motorists, but so far this has not helped.

‘Vehicles should not be parked or stopped on any pavement at any time as this can cause danger to pedestrians, particularly those who are vulnerable through disability. We urge motorists to be considerate to others, especially those who would struggle to pass a parked vehicle.

‘In the hope of alleviating this problem, any vehicles found committing an offence by parking or stopping on pavements will receive a fixed penalty notice.’

The Manx Highway Code states that you mustn’t park wholly or partly on a pavement without police’s permission.

Mr Crookall said the department supports the police in addressing this and that there has been no policy change in the DoI.

Mr Moorhouse then asked if enforcement in cul de sac areas was different, but the minister reiterated nothing had changed.

‘The law is the law,’ he said. If people are parked in dangerous or inconsiderate places that’s why they’ve given the tickets out.