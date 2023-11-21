The southern end of the Mountain Road will be closed tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) while urgent road works take place.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'There will be an emergency road closure tomorrow afternoon on the southern end of the Mountain Road from the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa.

'The closure will be from 1pm until no later than 3.30pm to allow some urgent works to take place.

'Access to the route between Ramsey and Sulby via the Tholt-y-Will Road.'

The Victory Café will be accessible from Ramsey and Sulby via Tholt-y-Will, while the Creg-ny-Baa pub will be accessible from Douglas/Onchan via Hillberry, and from Laxey/Onchan via the Creg-ny-Baa Back Road.