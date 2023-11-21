The southern end of the Mountain Road will be closed tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) while urgent road works take place.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'There will be an emergency road closure tomorrow afternoon on the southern end of the Mountain Road from the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa.
'The closure will be from 1pm until no later than 3.30pm to allow some urgent works to take place.
The Victory Café will be accessible from Ramsey and Sulby via Tholt-y-Will, while the Creg-ny-Baa pub will be accessible from Douglas/Onchan via Hillberry, and from Laxey/Onchan via the Creg-ny-Baa Back Road.