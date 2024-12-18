A decision by more than half of the House of Keys to leave questions unanswered during yesterday’s House of Key’s sitting has sparked criticism, with one MHK branding it ‘very disappointing’.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover expressed his frustration, saying that the Council of Ministers were on the block and ‘members didn’t want to do their job’.
He added it was ‘especially disappointing as it was the last chance for a month for oral questions’.
Tuesday marked the last sitting of the year for politicians to represent their constituents by putting questions directly to the Council of Ministers.
Only eight of the 18 questions on the order paper were answered during the allotted one-hour session.
MHKs were given the opportunity to vote on whether to extend question time, but the motion was defeated, with 15 MHKs voting against and only eight in favour.
The session finished at around 2.50pm.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper criticised colleagues who voted to end questions, describing them as ‘part-timers’ in the chamber.
Meanwhile, Onchan MHK Rob Callister defended his decision, arguing that the remaining order paper ‘included a significant amount of legislation which deserves thorough consideration’.
Jason Moorhouse, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, voiced his disappointment on social media following the vote, writing: ‘Where else can you vote not to complete a key task and go home early?’.
Tim Glover also added that he would’ve rather finished at 5.30pm with the paper finished in full, stating that it’s ‘not a good look’.
The eight MHKs for continuing question time were: Mrs Corlett, Ms Edge, Ms Faragher, Mr Glover, Mr Hooper, Mrs Maltby, Mr Moorhouse and Mr Thomas.
The 15 against continuing question time were: Dr Allinson, Mr Ashford, Mrs Barber, Mrs Caine, Mr Callister, Mr Cannan, Ms Christian, Mr Crookall, Dr Haywood, Mr Johnston, Mr Peters, Mrs Poole-Wilson, Mr Smith, Mr Speaker, Mr Wannenburgh.
Peel and Glenfaba MHK Kate Lord-Brennan was excused from Tuesday’s sitting.