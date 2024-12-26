A passenger was trapped in the wreckage of a car after a crash in the early hours.
Emergency services, including fire crews from Kirk Michael and Ramsey, responded to a 999 call at about 4am on Boxing Day.
A road traffic collision involving a single vehicle had occurred on the Jurby Road.
On arrival fire crews attended to a casualty who had managed to get out of the car but an injured passenger was still trapped, with the wreckage pinning them inside.
Firefighters used electric hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to free the casualty before they could be handed over to paramedics.
Station Officer David Cowley said: ‘This was an avoidable incident which has unfortunately spoiled the Christmas period for all involved.’