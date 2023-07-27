The cost of an Isle of Man passport will increase from October 20 this year.
The changes will apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.
From late October, the fee for an adult standard renewal application will increase from £85 to £93.
An adult express service application will increase from £142 to £165.50.
Passport holders are asked to check the validity of their passports before travelling, and submit any applications in good time ahead of the change.
All applications received before October will be processed at the current fee rates.
The fee increase for an Isle of Man variant British passport is necessary to align to the fees set by HM Passport Office.
To avoid any inconvenience or processing delay, all passport holders are urged to check the validity of their passports early, and to allow themselves time to complete new application forms and obtain photos or other supporting documentation.
The passport office public counters are open Monday to Friday: 11am to 2pm in the Isle of Man Passport Office, Ground Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.
The full list of new fees is set out below:
Current Fee New Fee
Adult Standard £85 £93
Adult - Express £142 £165.50
Adult - Emergency £177 £204
Child - Standard £58.50 £64
Child - Express £122 £136.50
Child - Emergency £151 £175
Born before September 2, 1929 - Standard Nil
Born before September 2, 1929 - Express £42.50 £72.50
Born before September 2, 1929 - Emergency £77.50 £111