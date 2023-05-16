Pat Cain was born in Castletown on May 17, 1923, before moving to Douglas.
Pat met her husband-to-be Allan Gill after the Second World War when she was in her mid 20s.
They were both Manx, and although they knew of each other, they met properly at an RAF function, and they were both also members of the Labour party.
The couple got married in 1947, and lived in England where Allan worked as a chartered engineer.
They had three sons, Keir, who died, Ian and Quintin.
Forty-two years later Pat returned to the Isle of Man following Allan’s death in 1989.
At this point she lived in St John’s and was cared for by her son Ian.
She has recently moved to Shenn Valley Residential Home in Douglas.
Pat saw wartime service in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF), which she enlisted at the age of 17.
She served in England and Scotland before being drafted home in 1944 to RAF Jurby.
Her role in the WAAF was as a teleprinter operator. When she was serving at RAF Jurby she worked in what is now Ramsey Grammar School.
She worked for the RAF for just under five years, and has many memories of that time, including the good humour and determination of the allied services and Manx population to win the war tinged with the sorrow of seeing so many young RAF men die in their aircrew roles.
Pat shares her birthday, May 17, with a famous RAF celebration, the Dambusters Raid in which Wing Commander Guy Gibson led a daring low-level raid to damage the German industrial effort.
In the aftermath of the raid Gibson, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his outstanding leadership, visited the Isle of Man on a morale-boosting tour.
Pat recalls being impressed by his sense of presence.
Pat remains very proud of her RAF service and yesterday representatives of the service shared the birthday celebrations with their former service colleague.
A birthday party was held for her in Shenn Valley Home, where she was joined by other residents, friends and family.
She also received a visit from Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
Although she has not yet received the traditional 100th birthday message from the monarch, she is set to receive it soon. It is believed she will be the first in the island to receive one from King Charles III.
Pat told the governor: ‘For a long life you need to not get your hair permed, walk a lot and drinking is not good for you but in moderation it is okay.’
Sir John responded that he hadn’t got his hair permed and as a paratrooper he walks a lot and that it was good to know about the drinking.
Diane Kelsey MLC, the government’s armed forces champion and a former Royal Air Force officer, said: ‘It is an honour to share this happy occasion with Pat and on behalf of the Royal Air Force, to celebrate this milestone in her long life which has been so positively influenced by her WAAF service during WWII and beyond.’
Pat’s son Quintin Gill said: ‘Mum has always been a very hard-working woman, extremely committed to the family. She has a really lively sense of humour and is very politically astute, active and quite outspoken.
‘She is an extremely talented seamstress, she also loves knitting, sewing and handy crafts.’
Quintin thanked everyone concerned with caring for her while at home and now in Shenn Valley.
He added: ‘The care mum has received from Ann Sharvin and her colleagues at Sapphire Care was exceptional and similarly the care she receives from Trish Moultrie’s team in Shenn Valley Home means she enjoys a loving, safe and happy routine.’
Voirrey Cowley, Quintin’s fiancée, arranged the celebration party.
Pat has three grandchildren, Laura who lives in Douglas, Emma in London and Alison who lives in Surby.