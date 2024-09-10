The project is the fruit of a partnership between the PlayItForward campaign and the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT).
The ambitious project that will see a patch of land located at Government House in Onchan transformed into a haven for wildlife.
Once open, the site will include a space to grow fruit and vegetables as well as a peaceful wooded area so that visitors can enjoy a wide variety of flora and fauna.
The scheme is being overseen by Manx Wildlife Trust who are working with a group of volunteers to create and maintain the garden.
Leigh Morris, CEO Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘Evidence is mounting rapidly on the importance of green spaces in towns and cities for people’s physical and mental health and the entire federation of The Wildlife Trusts is aiming to engage more people in wildlife gardening – to both benefit nature and human wellbeing.
‘Government House is a fantastic venue to host a community garden, it has wonderful gardens and horticultural facilities, and the wildlife and I believe that the community garden we create there will create a gold standard space for nature and people in a fantastic setting to inspire others.
‘The garden will also be another wonderful example of the incredible work that Manx Wildlife Trust patrons, His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer undertake with the Isle of Man community. Government House is perfect for a community wildlife garden in Onchan and I am excited to see how this comes to fruition!”
According to project bosses, the garden will boast bespoke natural seating as well as a paved sensory barbeque area featuring scented flowers and plants specifically chosen to promote greater biodiversity on the site.
Habitat boosting equipment such as bird boxes, hedgehog homes and bug hotels will also be installed around the garden.
The surrounding area will be used to crop plants and food to help volunteers connect with nature.
Eventually, community groups including the island’s Scouts and Guide troops will be able to use the area during trips to Government House, the Lieutenant Governor’s official residence.
Work is set to progress at the garden site over the coming months.
Carey Chung MVO, House Manager to His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, said: ‘It is of the utmost importance to the Lieutenant Governor and everyone at Government House, as well as the Isle of Man Government as a whole, that we promote local wildlife and provide a place that the whole community can be proud of.
‘We hope that our committed volunteers will continue to rally round this fantastic project and will help to maintain a space that everyone can enjoy.
‘Once the work is complete, we will let community groups know how they will be able to utilise the area going forward.’
PlayItForward the award-winning corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of island-based online platform systems provider Apricot.
The organisation marks its 10th anniversary in 2024.
Kate Moughtin, Senior CSR Manager at Microgaming, said: ‘As part of PlayItForward’s 10-year celebrations, we wanted to create a lasting legacy for the community.
‘We love how this project has brought our volunteers and the Isle of Man community together to create a beautiful space that will promote local wildlife and aid the public in multiple ways.
‘We sincerely hope that the community groups enjoy using it as much as we enjoyed building it and we’d like to extend our thanks to everyone who has come along to help out and the many volunteers who will now take care of it.’