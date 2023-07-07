The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:#
A cloudy start, with just a small threat of some patchy rain at first, then clearing to sunny spells this afternoon.
Fresh to strong southerly winds gradually backing east and decreasing light to moderate by late afternoon. Maximum temperature reaching 20°C.
Sunny intervals with isolated showers tomorrow, heavy at times, clearing to sunny spells in the afternoon. Fresh to strong southeast winds veering south and easing to moderate around midday. Top temperature 20°C.
Outlook
Generally dry with sunny spells on Sunday, light to moderate southerly winds and a top temperature up to 19°C.
Remaining unsettled into next week with a mix of sunshine and showers.
Sunrise: 4:55am
Sunset: 9:51pm