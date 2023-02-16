The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy and dull this morning with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle through the morning, clearing to be largely dry for the afternoon.
Light to moderate mainly westerly wind and a top temperature of 11°C. Then with some patchy rain and drizzle returning in the evening.
Sunrise: 7:37am
Sunset: 5:29pm
Outlook
Further rain on Friday morning clearing to become dry in the afternoon before returning later in the evening and overnight into Saturday. Strong southwest winds veering west and easing later, highest temperature 12°C.
Cloudy with rain during Saturday morning, clearing to become fair for the afternoon. Moderate to fresh southwest winds soon veering northwest and easing in the evening, highs of 10°C.