The room for Manx patients at Liverpool John Lennon Airport will be moved temporarily later this month as a new room is built.
There was alarm after reports emerged airport bosses were closing the quiet room to make way for more retail space as part of a major improvement project at the airport which began earlier in 2024.
Liverpool John Lennon Airport later said it was ‘committed’ to providing a quiet room for Manx patients receiving treatment in UK hospitals.
The bosses have made good on their promises and now a new room is being built which should be ready by late spring.
In the meantime the room for patients, mainly those with cancer who are receiving treatment at one of the Liverpool hospitals, will move to a temporary location.
The quiet room is funded by Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and Vice President Carole Male provided an update.
She posted on social media to say: ‘Great news - our IOM Patient Transfer room at Liverpool John Lennon Airport is temporarily moving location on January 17 while a new one is being built .
‘It’s moving to opposite the Boots store and toilets and other facilities are very close by.
‘I’d like to say a very big thank you to John Lennon Airport Liverpool for giving such thought to our sick patients and their travel needs.
‘Also, our charity and the airport are working together on plans for the new one and we feel it will be a terrific improvement on our existing one. We owe them a very big thank you as they have no obligation to do this for us!’
For years the quiet room at the Merseyside airport has provided much-needed comfort for Manx people receiving treatment in the UK and the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group was first awarded the licence for the quiet room in 2017.
The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group will fund all furnishings for the permanent room when it is completed.