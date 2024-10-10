Patricia Hillas was consecrated and ordained as the next Bishop of Sodor and Man on Thursday.
Appointed to the role in May following the retirement of Reverend Peter Eagles in October last year, Tricia was consecrated and ordained in an official ceremony at York Minster by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Before the service began, Tricia took the ‘Oath and Solemn affirmation of Allegiance’ to King Charles, Lord of Man, and later in the service she knelt before the Archbishop and was anointed with oil.
Born in Malaysia, Tricia grew up in Lincolnshire before moving to East London in 1984, where she and her husband Andrew met.
Since 2020, Tricia has served the Westminster parliamentary community as Chaplain to The Speaker of the House of Commons, whilst also serving as a Canon of Westminster Abbey.
Prior to this, she was a Canon of St Paul’s Cathedral, Vicar of St Barnabas, Northolt Park and Assistant Curate at St Mark’s, Harlesden.
Before her ordination, she worked as a social worker alongside people with HIV and adults with disabilities.
At the time of her appointment, Tricia said: '”Gem of God’s earth”, “Seabound Kingdom”, and much-loved place “between the hills and the sea”; these evocative descriptions only begin to touch on the beauty and heart of the Isle of Man.
'After many years visiting as a guest I am thrilled to be called to make my home there, along with Andrew my husband, and to serve the island and all her people as the next Bishop of Sodor and Man.
‘As Bishop I am keen to get to know people of all ages and from all parts of the island and to be known by them. I eagerly look forward to being part of a church and wider community which have deep roots in faith.’