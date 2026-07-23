Pausing visa applications to allow a full review is not considered a viable option, the Treasury Minister insists.
Chris Thomas confirmed that a total of 4,362 entry clearance visas, not including visit visas, have been issued since September 2021.
In a written reply to a Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, Mr Thomas confirmed that no formal audit has been carried out to calculate the overall economic value or total cost of migration to and from the island.
He said such an assessment would be ‘complex’ and would require significant data and modelling to produce reliable results.
Mr Moorhouse asked what consideration has been given to pausing visa applications to enable a full review.
Mr Thomas replied: ‘Pausing visa applications to enable a full review is not considered a viable option.
‘A number of essential and specialist skills remain in short supply in the island, and employers continue to face recruitment challenges in certain sectors.
‘Suspending visa applications, even for a limited period, would restrict the ability of businesses and public services to recruit from outside the Common Travel Area and could have a significant impact on their operations.’
He said the sectors that could be affected by such a move would include healthcare, financial and professional services, and hospitality.
Mr Thomas added: ‘The government’s focus is therefore on developing long-term improvements to the immigration system, rather than implementing a temporary pause in applications.’
The Minister confirmed that an employer-sponsored route for highly skilled workers and shortage occupations is being considered.
He said any future scheme would need to strike the right balance between supporting employers to recruit the skills they need, reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, and maintaining appropriate safeguards and oversight.
Mr Moorhouse suggested that the Isle of Man could require everyone applying for a visa to produce a 10-year work or study history, including contact details, to enable checks to be carried out.
Mr Thomas pointed out it is the employer’s responsibility to ensure a candidate is suitably qualified for the position advertised and to verify relevant details provided by the applicant as part of the recruitment process.
And he said the government does not intend to consult everyone who has applied for a study or work visa in the last 10 years.
Replying to a separate question from Mr Moorhouse, the Minister confirmed the current expenditure budget for Passports, Immigration and Nationality for 2026-27 is £2.1m. Its projected income for the year is £1.9m.
He said the Immigration team currently has a live caseload of 367 visa applications and 107 confirmation of employment applications awaiting consideration.
Mr Thomas said the island is committed to maintaining alignment with UK immigration rules.
He acknowledged concerns raised about UK proposals to increase the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain from five years to 10 years.
This month’s Tynwald sitting approved an amended motion calling for those concerns to be raised in discussions with the UK government including the potential for transitional protection for those residents already on a settlement route.