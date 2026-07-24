Former Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope has been appointed to head Guernsey's health and social care service on an interim basis.
Ms Cope will join the States of Guernsey in early August as interim chief officer for health and social care for a 12-month period, only weeks after stepping down from her role at Manx Care.
She left the island's healthcare provider at the end of June after more than five years leading the organisation, having joined the Isle of Man public service in December 2020 ahead of Manx Care's creation in April 2021.
Announcing her appointment, Ms Cope said: 'Public service has been at the heart of my career, and I am excited by the opportunity to work with the committee for health and social care and colleagues delivering the wide range of health and care services the community relies upon.
'I am keen to get started, to listen and learn, and to help provide strong and stable leadership during this important period.'
Guernsey's chief executive and head of the public service, Boley Smillie, welcomed the appointment, describing it as an important step for the organisation.
He said: 'Health and social care services are under increasing pressure, so securing someone with Teresa's experience is an important appointment for the organisation.
'Teresa understands the realities of delivering services in an island community, and I'm confident she will provide the leadership the organisation needs while offering strong support to the health and social care committee.'
Mr Smillie announced earlier this year that Guernsey would reintroduce chief officers aligned to its principal committees as part of changes to the civil service's senior leadership structure, with health and social care identified as the first priority.
Following Ms Cope's departure from Manx Care, the organisation's medical director, Chris Stockport, was appointed interim chief executive while longer-term arrangements are considered.