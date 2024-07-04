Discussions regarding a new pathway and the installation of the raft at Laxey Beach was discussed at the latest Garff Commissioners general meeting.
The commissioners discussed the potential for a paved path to run across the beach to allow residents and visitors with mobility issues to access it easier.
The clerk told the board that it had been looked into, and some options had been found which could work.
However, after speaking to a specialist, he said it would require ‘major engineering works’ into the beach to be able to put in the foundations, and this would become expensive.
The clerk also suggested that due to the nature of Laxey Beach, the only feasible option would be to create a mini pier or a ‘suspended walkway’.
The idea was then rejected by the board.
Another item on the agenda was the purchase and delivery of a new raft for the bay.
It was bought for £2,800, and the board was told it would be delivered this month ready for the summer season.
Concerns were then raised by commissioner Stewart Clague about the raft not being suitable for the bay, but it was confirmed by the clerk it will be and is similar to ones used in both Ramsey and Port Erin.
An update was also given at the meeting from chair Stan Ryzak, who sits on the Northern Civic Amenity Site joint committee.
He said the committee had organised a public meeting at Ramsey Grammar School, where a presentation will be made and representatives will be available to answer questions from residents.
Mr Ryzak said that until a solution can be made which the board and Bride Commissioners agree to, the site will have to be run by the Department of Infrastructure.