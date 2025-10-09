The creator behind two of the world’s biggest children’s television franchises has chosen the Isle of Man as the creative home for his next major project.
Keith Chapman, whose work includes Bob the Builder and PAW Patrol, is developing a brand-new animated feature film titled Moonie Moo - and it will begin its journey right here on Manx soil.
‘The Isle of Man has a wonderful creative spirit, and I’m excited to develop the Moonie Moo story on the island,’ Mr Chapman said.
With global sales from his previous creations exceeding $23 billion, Mr Chapman’s track record in family entertainment is virtually unmatched.
Bob the Builder became a household name across the UK and beyond, while PAW Patrol has become a global phenomenon, dominating television, toy shelves and cinemas alike.
Now, his latest creation, Moonie Moo, follows an adventurous and big-hearted Manx cow who becomes a supermodel and global superstar.
Unlike Mr Chapman’s earlier global hits, this film’s story begins right here on the Isle of Man, giving the island a unique chance to take centre stage in the world’s entertainment spotlight.
The production team behind Moonie Moo has revealed plans to involve Manx voice actors in the film, giving the island’s creative community the chance to shine on an international stage.
‘This is a great chance for the Isle of Man to help bring a global family brand to life, from right here on the island,’ said producer and Mr Chapman’s business partner, Martin Aram.
Mr Aram, who grew up on the Isle of Man, said the team also plans to collaborate with local businesses through brand partnerships and product placements integrated into the storyline, potentially giving Manx companies global exposure.
He explained that the concept was born from a friendship that led to an unexpected creative partnership.
‘I was fortunate enough to befriend Keith, and we started throwing ideas around.
‘He’s an artist, I’m more from the technology side, and it just clicked.
‘One night he came up with this idea of a fabulous cow, and within a year, we had a full storyline and a professional animation team on board,’ he said.
Mr Aram added that Moonie Moo is intended to appeal across generations.
‘You can bring a seven-year-old and they’ll love it, or a 16-year-old, or even a 50-year-old. It’s one of those stories that works for everyone,’ he said.
And the exciting part is many may recognise one of the voice actors, who’s become a big name on the island over the past year or two.
Percy Hampton, farmer turned podcaster, is ‘buzzing’ to be involved.
He said: ‘It’s exciting.
‘Martin approached me around the idea, and sort of wanted to bounce ideas off me about Manx themes and what sort of visions do we have of Moonie Moo on the Isle of Man, a bit like a correspondent in a sense, for what the Isle of Man has to offer.
‘I feel privileged to actually be asked to do it for one and then we sort of spoke about it and Martin said, well, do you fancy maybe voicing a character on it?’