Pay to park at airport from Tuesday

The new cashless parking system at Isle of Man Airport will launch on Tuesday.

It follows the last-minute postponement of the implementation of the RingGo app, which the government said was to allow officers to ‘consider feedback and ensure concerns are being fully addressed’.

It was postponed until Friday but now the government has announced it will launch next week.

The quickest and easiest way to pay will be through a mobile phone or device using the RingGo app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple or Google Play stores. Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone can call 01624 825717 and use a pre-registered payment card.

Payment can also be made online using a pre-registered card at ringgo.co.uk.

In each instance above, drivers planning to use the car park from Tuesday 24 May are encouraged to register in advance. Users should download the app and provide the necessary details, including payment information, or visit ringgo.co.uk and complete the process online.

Anyone displaying a parking disc can use the car parks for free for one hour, so it will still be possible to organise payment while moving through the airport.