Police officers are working with local authorities and key partners to help people who need the most assistance.
Neighbourhood officers are helping communities across the Island.
PC Louise Kennaugh says working together with the different groups helps make areas safer.
She says the role is about gaining trust and this starts with children and young people.
PC Louise Kennaugh said: ‘Here in Douglas we have neighbourhood community officers, which are based in the North, South, East and West of the city.
She said that within the Boroughs officers have specific communities that they spend time in. PC Keenaugh is based in Willaston, Cronk-y-Berry, leading down Broadway and on to the prom.
She said: ‘In Willaston, my job really is to get into the community, to know the people, to gain trust, and to find out what the needs are of that community.’
Working closely with third sector organisations, MHKs and local authorities, she says is how they make communities better and safer places.