Pedestrian badly injured in early hours collision

A man was badly injured in a road accident in the early hours of this morning.

Police believe he was walking home on the west-bound carriageway along the main road through Glen Vine, just past the Glen Lough campsite, at 1.50am when the incident happened.

The pedestrian’s injuries are significant and the road was closed for a number of hours whilst services were dealing with the scene. Two men are assisting police with enquiries.

A spokesman said: ‘Police urge the public to be vigilant when walking on the roads in the hours of darkness.

‘The investigation is underway and as yet the full circumstances of the incident are not yet confirmed.

‘The collision happened when the street lights were not illuminated, in hours of darkness where there is no pavement. If you witnessed anything about this incident and have not spoken to police contact us at headquarters on 631212 or via email [email protected]

‘Please make your way home safely and if you do have to walk home be careful.