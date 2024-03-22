The eagerly anticipated opening of Tesco's second store in the island is scheduled for next week.
Doors will open at the Victoria Road store at 8am on Wednesday, March 27.
The opening hours of the store from then on are 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.
It’s the second of nine new stores set to open on the island this year following Tesco’s purchase of Shoprite in October last year.
The flagship store will include a newly launched concept for the supermarket giant, The Coffee Shop, serving barista-made coffee, hot drinks and light bites.
And it’s set to be the only store on the island to sell Tesco’s clothing brand, as well as having a designated changing places toilet specifically designed for disabled users.
And to mark the occasion, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Wish Upon a Dream – a charity which grants wishes for sick and terminally ill children living on the Isle of Man.
Store Director Andy Sanderson said: ‘Opening our first superstore on the island for 25 years is really exciting.
‘We’re really looking forward to serving the local community and we hope facilities such as The Coffee Shop and the Changing Places toilet will be well received locally.
‘When we were looking for a charity to support to mark the opening it was an easy decision to go with Wish Upon a Dream who make a massive differences to the lives of terminally ill children by making their wishes come true.’
The transition of Shoprite into Tesco stores is ongoing throughout 2024, and the Port Erin shop is now closed for refurbishment and will be the next store to reopen as Tesco.
Last month the Castletown shop was officially opened with crowds gathering and red ribbon being cut to mark the occasion.