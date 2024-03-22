This week Manx National Heritage’s properties team have been carrying out high level surveying of Peel Castle’s stonework along the causeway section of the curtain wall.
It’s part of ongoing work to conserve the famous castle walls.
Constructed by the Vikings in the 11th century, MNH say that Peel Castle has its own ‘unique characteristics and a distinct set of conservation pressures and needs’, with one of these being ‘the castle’s exposed location and layers of historic alterations’.
It added that MNH has taken the ‘proactive step to address some vulnerable areas of weathering’.
Manx National Heritage are currently working on a number of other historic sites across the island.
Castle Rushen’s medieval clock has been temporarily removed to enable high level conservation works to be completed, helping prevent water ingress to the clock tower. This work is expected to be concluded with the clock returning to its usual spot in Autumn.
Elsewhere the second phase of the project to conserve and repair the Great Laxey Wheel has commenced.
The latest phase of works includes repointing and repainting the Lady Isabella’s rod duct.