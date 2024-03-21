A dental health survey of the island’s five-year-olds will be carried out this spring.
The Public Health survey will take place between April 22 and May 3 and will involve a short dental check for children.
Parents or carers of children who are five years old between those dates should receive a letter and consent form from their school asking them to take part.
For those who agree to take part, their child’s teeth will be checked in school by the dental survey team.
The dental survey is not like a regular dental check-up - it will only take a few minutes and if the team does find anything that needs to be examined further, they will get in touch by letter.
The dental survey takes place every other year and helps Public Health to understand the oral health needs of the island’s children.
Previous years have seen only a randomly selected sample of schools participate, as part of the UK National Dental Epidemiology Programme.
This year, the sample will be expanded to include all five-year-olds to achieve a more accurate reflection of oral health in this age group.
Interim deputy director of Public Health, Dr Toyin Amusan said: ‘The dental survey allows us to collect important information to assess the oral health of children.
‘The results will act as a benchmark for future work of improving oral health in this age group, and assist in the planning of dental services.
‘The data gathered also helps us build a picture of the factors affecting health and wellbeing in children and adults.