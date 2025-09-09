A pedestrian is receiving treatment after being involved in a crash on Harris Promenade in Douglas on Sunday evening.
The collision happened just before 8pm near the Villa Marina and involved one vehicle and a pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.45pm.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that the pedestrian is currently receiving treatment, although no further details about their condition have been released.
An Isle of Man Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘At 7.45pm on Sunday, September 7, emergency services attended a road traffic collision on Harris Promenade, Douglas.
‘We can confirm one pedestrian and one vehicle were involved. The pedestrian is currently receiving treatment.
‘As the investigation continues, we are further appealing for two males who we believe were in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident, and stopped to assist but left prior to being spoken to by the police, to contact us.
‘We are also requesting the driver of a white car to come forward as we believe it is likely that they also witnessed the collision.’
Officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dash cam footage, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212, quoting reference P070925035.