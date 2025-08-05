Peel Carnival has been hailed a ‘huge success’ by organisers after hundreds flocked to the sunset city on Sunday to enjoy a full day of family fun in the sunshine.
The island’s longest-running carnival once again brought colour, music, and a healthy dose of eccentricity to the west, with crowds lining East Quay and Peel Promenade to catch a glimpse of the vibrant grand parade.
Festivities kicked off from 10am, with stalls stretching along the prom offering everything from crafts and games to sweet treats and face-painting.
By midday, floats, fancy dress entrants, and even a few dapper dogs were assembling outside the House of Manannan, ready to be judged in categories ranging from ‘best dressed animal’ to ‘walking tableau’.
The grand parade set off at 2pm, weaving its way past cheering onlookers and ending at the Creg Malin car park.
It featured an eclectic mix of costumes, creativity, and community spirit, with children, adults, floats and wheels alike all getting in on the action.
Of course, Peel’s food and drink scene was never far from the spotlight.
The Black Dog Oven kept the pizza lovers happy, while The Creek flowed with beer and cider.
For those after a sugar fix, Gelatory dished out ice-cold gelato (a lot of it), and The Marine was a popular spot for a post-parade pint.
The weather certainly played its part, with glorious sunshine helping to draw the crowds and keep the spirits high.
Organisers said they were thrilled with the turnout and thanked the community for its continued support.
A spokesperson said: ‘It was a phenomenal turn out as we celebrated our Carnival Day, so many thanks to everyone for coming down and celebrating with us.’