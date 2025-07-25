The Gef 30 Under 30 2025 campaign, an initiative led by Media Isle of Man - the company behind the Examiner - that recognises young leaders across the island, recently partnered with the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) to host its first activity mixer event.
The gathering brought together 20 participants at Ballannette Nature Reserve to take part in in conservation efforts and learn about the ecological importance of wildflower meadows.
The event featured a talk from David Bellamy, head of conservation at the Manx Wildlife Trust, who discussed the role of yellow rattle in meadow restoration.
Attendees were also shown how to identify and collect seeds from the plant, which plays a key role in supporting biodiversity by suppressing dominant grass species and enabling wildflowers to flourish.
Participants - including selected 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 winners and campaign partners such as UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man - toured the meadow and collected yellow rattle seeds as part of the conservation activity.
The event also included an informal networking session, combining environmental education with connection-building in a natural setting.
Since the 1930s, the British Isles have seen a 97% reduction in flower-rich hay meadows.
On the Isle of Man, Manx Wildlife Trust is undertaking efforts to reverse this trend through the use of native seeds and targeted habitat management.
Chief executive officer for the Manx Wildlife Trust, Graham Makepeace-Warne, said: ‘Yellow Rattle is a powerful little plant that helps restore balance in species-rich grasslands by naturally suppressing vigorous grasses, giving wildflowers space to thrive.
‘Collecting its seeds by hand is an act of hope for future biodiversity.
‘Working with the inspirational Gef 30 Under 30 winners to do this is a perfect example of people-powered conservation in action - connecting youth, purpose and nature to create a lasting impact.’
Media Isle of Man and Manx Wildlife Trust also thanked Stewart Clague MBE from SCS Limited for granting permission for the use of Ballannette Nature Reserve for the event.