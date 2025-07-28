Over 15,000 people were in attendance at this year’s hugely popular Southern Agricultural Show.
Held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, the show played host to livestock exhibits, food stalls, dog shows and island traders in a celebration of ‘all things Manx’.
The main showing day at the event was on Saturday, during which the winners of individual categories were paraded as part of the ‘supreme championship’.
This year’s Supreme Champion went to The Kermode Family with their Suffolk Ewe Lamb, while first reserve went to The Cain family - who had been the Supreme Champion for the previous two years - with their Limousin Cow.
Second reserve went to Neil Masson and Vicky Masson with their Holstein Cow, while Rhian and Alec Masson were third reserve with their Ayrshire Cow.
The two-day event also saw a performance from the ‘Vikings of Mann’, as well as sheep dog trial demonstrations, pony club games, children’s sports and a ‘tractor tug of war’.
Secretary of the Southern Agricultural Show, Zoe Hampton, commented: ‘We’re not quite sure on overall numbers yet, but we would say there was definitely over 15,000 people in attendance over the two days.
‘We had a fully dry weekend for the show which is very unusual for us!
‘I would like to thank everybody who was involved in the event. The wide range of exhibitors and judges were all exceptional.’
Due to the high number of people in attendance, there were traffic issues on Saturday with people leaving the show.
A spokesperson from the show commented: ‘Due to the overwhelming success and popularity of the event, we encountered some challenges.
‘It has been an incredibly busy day, and we are truly grateful for the amazing support we’ve received from all our visitors.
‘As the Southern Show continues to grow from strength to strength, we remain committed to learning, improving, and providing the best experience for everyone.’