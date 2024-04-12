The Department of Infrastructure has said a footpath in Peel is to be shut for five days next week.
It’s the footpath that runs along the River Neb from the Harbour to Glenfaba, towards Patrick Village. It eventually joins up to the Old Railway Line.
The DoI say the closure is undertaking tree removal and debris clearance work along the route.
It will be closed from 6am on Monday, April 15 until 6pm on Friday, April 19.
However if the works are completed early, the closure will be removed.
DoI say walkers can bypass this section of the footpath along the Heritage Trail.
Map showing the part of the footpath shut for five days next week in Peel (DoI)