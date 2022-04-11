Peel Hill could be protected as an area of special scientific interest

Peel Hill could become a protected Area of Special Scientific Interest.

The assessment process, which began several years ago but was halted by the pandemic, is now being revisited by officers of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

There are over 20 ASSI’s in the island, with others including sand dunes and woodlands – each contributing to the conservation of the island’s most valuable natural resources by protecting its wildlife and geological features.

Local commissioners support the proposal and hope designation would encourage people to continue to treat the well-loved area with respect for generations to come.

Minister Clare Barber has welcomed their enthusiasm, saying: ‘It’s been a big learning curve actually.

‘When we look at ASSI, the different things that can make something special, and actually it’s a real celebration of what’s been done well in that area and puts in place a degree of agreed planning in terms of any activity that can happen on the site.

‘There is some really exciting wildlife in the area and equally there’s some really great green nature there in terms of the plant and flower varieties.’

She added that there were a number of different things that made that specific area special but DEFA is currently looking at how to improve it.

‘The team within DEFA are looking at the elements of that that might be problematic, looking at the area that covers and encompasses it and making sure we’re working with those various parties,’ Mrs Barber said.