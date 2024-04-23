Peel’s RNLI volunteers assisted an eight-metre motorboat experiencing propulsion problems on Sunday afternoon in the station’s first emergency shout of 2024.
Tasked by HM Coastguard at midday, Peel’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter, was quickly on the scene, 100 yards off Contrary Head just south of Peel Castle.
With the lifeboat holding its position between the motorboat and the rocky shore, a tow line was established and the casualty vessel brought to safety alongside Peel’s Breakwater.
The lifeboat was then recovered on its SLRS carriage, washed down and returned to the boathouse ready for service.
The lifeboat’s crew is grateful to the public who were out along the quay and breakwater for their patience while these essential operations took place.
Mike Faragher, volunteer coxswain with Peel’s lifeboat, said after the rescue: ‘It was good to see that the sailor, who was alone, was wearing a life jacket and had a means for calling for help.
‘As we look forward to the arrival of warmer weather, this is a great time to remind everyone to be prepared before venturing out on the water or along the coast.
‘To keep yourself and others safe, please check the weather conditions and tide times.
‘Let others know where you are going and when you expect to return.
‘Ensure your vessel is seaworthy, that you have the necessary safety equipment and that you know how to use it.’
This year the RNLI is celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea, with a number of celebrations and commemorations already taken place and many more to come across the island.
The Isle of Man is the birthplace of the RNLI which was founded by Sir William Hillary in 1824.