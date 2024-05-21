Peel lifeboat crew were called out to assist a 13-metre sailboat with engine failure on Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson said: ‘Tasked by HM Coastguard just after 4pm, Peel’s Shannon class lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter, was quickly on the scene just north of Peel breakwater.
‘After assessing the situation with the help of the yacht’s skipper, a tow line was established and the casualty vessel with two people aboard was brought to safety along Peel’s breakwater.’
Mike Faragher, volunteer coxswain with Peel’s lifeboat, said after the rescue:
‘Our volunteers train so they have the skills and experience needed to undertake towing in a safe and effective manner.
‘Although the weather was good there were big swells to contend with while towing and manoeuvring the disabled vessel.
‘The development of such skills is only possible through the generosity of the charity’s many supporters and the dedication of our volunteers.
‘As the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary we are grateful for both.’