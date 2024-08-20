Peel lifeboat were dispatched over the weekend to help search for a ‘suspected person in the water.’
The RNLI crew rushed to the scene after receiving a mayday call from HM Coastguard.
The crew’s Shannon class lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter, left the station at around 1.45am last Saturday.
The search was launched after both a Personal Locator Beacon and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) were activated.
A bulk carrier [cargo vessel] at the scene caught sight of a disabled yacht off Peel.
Its crew were able to determine that no one was in the water and all those aboard the stricken yacht were unhurt.
With the bulk carrier standing by, Peel lifeboat rescuers were able to spot a small light on the yacht and proceeded to the scene.
The 37ft yacht with three people on board had been sailing from Bangor, Northern Ireland, to Portishead near Bristol, when it suddenly lost its mast along with its electrical system and means of communication.
Peel RNLI volunteer Coxswain Mike Faragher said: 'With considerable difficulty in 3m seas, I was able to put one of our crew on the disabled vessel to begin cutting the yacht free from its mast which had broken in two places.'
‘Conditions were very challenging and we were grateful for the assistance of Donaghadee’s RNLI Trent class lifeboat Macquarie, which had also been tasked by the coastguard.
‘One of their crew members went aboard the casualty vessel to help clear away the debris.
'After more than two hours working in the dark on a pitching deck, the two RNLI volunteers were able to free the yacht of its mast and stays.
'Given the vessel was in a dangerous position without any means of propulsion or communications, and its passengers were understandably distressed, it was considered necessary to tow it to safety.
'The casualty vessel was towed to Peel Harbour where an alongside tow was established and Peel lifeboat took the yacht to a berth in the marina.
Mr Faragher added: 'The crew worked well as a team and worked effectively with the Donaghadee RNLI crew in testing conditions.
‘This is what our constant training prepares us for.
'I am very proud of their commitment and performance during a lengthy and challenging shout.
'By 10am, the lifeboat was recovered, washed down, rehoused and ready for service again.’
The incident was one of a number of call-outs the island’s RNLI crews have responded to so far this summer.
One of the most recent happened last month when crews from Douglas and Port St Mary were dispatched to aid a motor vessel in distress off the coast of the island.
The boat was drifting towards land on the east coast with one person on board.
After arriving at the scene, Port St Mary crew assessed the situation and initiated a tow.
Once the vessels reached the calmer waters of Douglas Harbour, the Douglas RNLI crew took over from Port St Mary, performing an alongside tow to safely guide the distressed vessel into the marina.