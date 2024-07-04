A Peel man who threatened to stab someone has been fined £500.
Jamie Roy Griffin claimed he had been assaulted, but then said he would stab police if they came to his home.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to sending a menacing message and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant called the emergency services joint control room on June 16, at 4.03am.
He said he had been beaten up, and that he had a knife and was going to attack the man responsible.
Griffin then hung up, so police called him back.
He repeated that he was going to stab the man, and added that he would stab any police officer who went to his address.
Officers went to Griffin’s home and after what was described as a lengthy engagement, he handed himself over to the police.
He was interviewed, but said that he did not want to make a complaint against the man he claimed had assaulted him.
A probation report said that Griffin said he had been drinking with the man, who was now a former friend.
He told probation that he did not usually drink and had become intoxicated.
Griffin said he had been assaulted and had been very upset, but that he had not meant any of his threats.
The report said that the defendant was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team and already receiving support, so a financial penalty would be the most appropriate sentence.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client would not have made the comments if he had been sober and this had been a blip for him.
The advocate said that Griffin, who lives at Corran Pirragh, wanted to apologise to the court and police.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.