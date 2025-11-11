The Isle of Man was represented at last week’s latest UK Youth Parliament sitting in London on Thursday.
QEII’s Jasper Emery delivered a speech in the House of Commons recently, addressing the Speaker of the House of Commons and the UK Parliament in Manx and English.
The Youth Parliament is an initiative devised by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and enables young people from across the United Kingdom and the overseas territories to share their perspectives and experiences.
This year, Jasper, a member of the Tynwald Youth Select Committee, was selected to speak on behalf of the island’s young people in Westminster.
He had the honour of addressing the Chamber from the iconic Despatch Box, joining elected representatives from the UK Parliament and applicants from across the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories in the House of Commons Chamber.
‘Fastyr Mie’ is commonly heard in Tynwald Court and its branches, but the Manx language will likely never before have been spoken in Westminster as the Isle of Man has never been represented in the UK parliament.
The UK Youth Parliament itself has been granted the unique privilege of sitting in the House of Commons Chamber making it the only organisation aside from Members of Parliament themselves to do so.
After practising his speech in the Tynwald Chamber, Jasper will be one of the few people who have had the opportunity to make a speech in the House of Commons and the Tynwald Chamber.
Representatives from each of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies were asked to deliver a two-minute speech on a topic important to their peers in their jurisdiction.
These topics were selected through the ‘Make Your Mark’ ballot, in which schools from each of the areas voted for the issues they felt most strongly about.
Students at all schools across the island were invited to participate, ensuring that the issues discussed reflected the concerns and experiences of young people in the Isle of Man.
The combined results evidenced that young people in the Crown Dependencies felt most strongly about was ‘Health and Wellbeing: Physical and mental health’.
Jasper’s speech highlighted the importance of mental health in young people and current initiatives to support mental health.
The Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson said: ‘Representation of our island at such a high-profile youth event highlights the strong connection we have with our neighbouring jurisdictions.
‘The Isle of Man introduced votes at 16 and with the upcoming General Election happening in 2026 this will mark two decades since young people gained this important right of citizenship.
‘It is essential that young people ensure their voices are heard and I hope Jasper’s involvement encourages more young people to get involved and engage with politics in the Isle of Man.’