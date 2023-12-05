A peer support group has recently been launched in the north of the island for those struggling with their mental health and their carers.
The group meets at Jurby Community Centre every Sunday at 10.30am for two hours.
It was Elaine Meakin and Michelle Lewis-Robson who started the group.
Speaking of how the group came about, Elaine said: ‘I had wanted to start a support group for a very long time, I have had tough times, but I wanted to do some good.
‘Michelle added me to a group chat, she was doing meetings at Costa, and I went along and we got on really well, it was only us there for a few weeks. We got a couple more people coming and as I volunteer at the Jurby Community Centre, we decided to move the group there.
‘The motivation was that we both wanted to do something, because there is not really anything in the north, there is a need for it, and people who have come to the group are finding it really beneficial.
‘We both are very passionate about wanting to make a difference and now we feel we are. We have seen a massive difference in members who already come and although they were nervous to attend, it is a big step and they all say they are very glad that they did.’
The group has 14 members so far.
But the group does more than talk about mental health.
Elaine added: ‘We didn’t want it to be about mental health all the time because you don’t always want to be reminded of what is going on in your head and you need some sort of escape when you are struggling.
‘We decided it would be a good idea to have guest speakers come along, so we started contacting people.
‘This is proving to be successful and organisations are more than willing to help. We have Wildlife Park coming in as well as the fire service, Manx Wildlife Trust. Whale and Dolphin Watch and Retreat to Advance which is a counselling service for childhood trauma.
‘There will be a mix of interesting things and also coping techniques and guidance about mental health.’
‘The aim is that among the talks there will be topics and opportunities that group members may find interesting.’
While the sessions start at 10.30am, the talks from guest speakers begin at 10.45am and last an hour. The second half of the meeting is the group support where members can talk about anything that is on their minds.
Elaine added: ‘A massive thank you must go to Angela Quaggin for letting us use Jurby Community Centre which is a great safe space and Michelle and I are extremely grateful. Also to Rob Edmondson for creating our amazing website.’
For more information or to get involved, email: [email protected] or contact the Northern Support Group Facebook page.