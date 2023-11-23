A pensioner has been fined £500 for driving the wrong way along a one-way road.
Carol Morris drove on the Mountain Road while it was still one-way after the TT period.
The 76-year-old was previously charged with dangerous driving, which she denied, but that was replaced with a charge of failing to conform to a traffic sign, which she pleaded guilty to.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also endorsed Morris’ licence with three penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were on duty on the A18 Mountain Road, at Brandywell junction on June 12, at 12.05pm.
The TT period had ended but the temporary one-way system was still in place on that day.
Officers saw Morris’ Nissan Leaf approaching and stopping at a give-way sign.
She then turned left and started to drive in the wrong direction, along the one-way road, despite there being two no entry signs.
She headed towards the Bungalow and was subsequently stopped by police, after travelling around 500 metres.
When officers spoke to her, they said that she appeared shocked and confused.
Morris told the police that she had thought that the one-way system had ended and the road was back to being two-ways.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
‘Upon encountering the police she has been fully compliant,’ said the advocate.
‘She has simply not seen the relevant signs. A relatively short distance was driven.’
Mr Travers said that, as Morris had approached the junction a high-sided vehicle had been nearby, which had obscured the signs.
He said: ‘It was the Monday after TT and she assumed incorrectly that the roads had returned to their two-way status.
‘This unfortunate episode represents her first appearance before a court.
‘She simply wishes to put the matter behind her.’
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Morris, who lives at West Baldwin: ‘You are a local resident and you should have been more aware.’
The defendant was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, within three months.