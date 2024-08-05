A public consultation has been launched on a transport strategy for the the Isle of Man.
Feedback is being sought on the vision, principles and aims for the island’s transport and will assist with the strategy’s development.
The Transport Strategy, which is a key feature of the Government’s Island Plan, looks to meet the needs of communities, keep people connected in work and leisure and support the transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
A spokesperson from Government said: ‘The intention is to develop an integrated and socially inclusive Transport Strategy, and engagement is being sought from people across our community to help make this happen.’
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall added: ‘The key principles of the Transport Strategy are being consulted on from today with the aim of gathering people’s views to inform further development.
‘Safety, sustainability, accessibility and fairness form the foundations of the document, and are aimed at supporting economic and population growth in line with the ambitions of Our Island Plan, the roadmap for this administration.
‘I encourage as many people as possible to take part in the exercise and provide their views, which will support further refinement as the strategy is developed.’
Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or by post to Transport Strategy Consultation, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal Building, Douglas, IM1 2RF.
Paper copies are also available to pick up from the reception desk at the Legislative Buildings on Finch Road in Douglas and at the Get Online Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas.