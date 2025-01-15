Those with learning differences are being urged to submit their experiences to a select committee which could help shape education reforms on the Isle of Man.
The Dyslexia Advocacy Group IOM is calling on the public to submit their suggestions to the recently formed Select Committee on Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dyspraxia, and Dysgraphia. These conditions make it difficult for people to read, write, do maths or generally process information.
The deadline is looming on January 24 and there is a rare opportunity for residents to directly impact policies that will shape the support system for individuals with learning differences for years to come.
The Select Committee is tasked with examining the adequacy of current educational provisions and aligning them with the Equality Act (2017).
A spokesman for The Dyslexia Advocacy Group IOM said: ‘We encourage anyone with personal or professional experience related to these conditions to share their insights.
‘Your contributions can lead to transformative changes and ensure that future generations receive the support they deserve.
‘As the deadline draws near, every submission becomes crucial in shaping the educational landscape for those with dyslexia and related conditions.
‘This is your opportunity to ensure that future policies reflect the real needs of our community. The insights you provide will directly influence the Committee’s recommendations, making your voice a powerful tool for change.
‘We urge everyone affected by these issues to seize this moment, your experiences and suggestions can lead to meaningful improvements in education and support across the Isle of Man.’
Founded by Julia Bell, The Dyslexia Advocacy Group IOM is committed to improving the educational landscape for children with dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, and dysgraphia. It collaborates with stakeholders across the Isle of Man to advocate for policies that support neurodiverse students.
The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday, January 24. You can email them to: [email protected] or post submissions to: Legislative Buildings, Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 3PW.