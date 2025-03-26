Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson responded to a question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper at this week’s House of Keys who asked her whether she has received complaints about misuse of emergency vehicle sirens.
The Minister said she had not received any such complaints and also confirmed there had been none from any of the three emergency services or the control room.
But she said: ‘Due to evolving standards in the use of emergency response driving, all emergency services are currently undertaking driver training to meet new standards.
‘This may mean the public seeing an increased use of emergency services vehicles using blue lights and sirens over the coming weeks.’