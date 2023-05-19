The sle of Man Orienteering Klubb is launching a permanent orienteering marker course and maps of Tynwald Arboretum, St John’s, on Saturday.
Registration is from 10.50am to 11.30am at the Parish Stone monument behind St John’s church, with individual start times from 11am to 11.40am.
A range of permanent orienteering courses of different lengths and number of markers to find are available for people to choose from.
Participants should take a pen to record the codes found on the orienteering markers on your answer sheet.
Organisers say the activity is suitable for people of all ages and people can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends.
Children must be under the supervision of an adult.
Participants can walk or run and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions.
Cost – Adult: £3; Youth under 18 years: £1.
Further information and details about this event and future events planned throughout the year can be found on www.orienteering.im