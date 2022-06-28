Persistent rain

The weather forecast from the Met Office’s Colin Gartshore:

Rain this morning will soon become persistent, turning heavy at times and accompanied by strong southerly winds.

Then later in the afternoon and into the evening the rain will gradually clear as brighter skies develop and the winds ease a little. Maximum temperature only 15 or 16 Celsius.

Tonight will be dry as winds ease further, with tomorrow then seeing sunny intervals and only isolated showers, with light winds and temperatures up to 18 Celsius.

Outlook

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday.