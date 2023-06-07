Police have arrested a person for flying a drone near the area of Sulby Bridge during today’s racing.
Drones are not allowed around the course during the race period, with the exception of ones used for filming.
The Police said: ‘The use of devices of this sort put the aircraft operating around the course at risk along with the competitors and spectators.
‘It is an offence and there have been plenty of warnings...’
They said that officers had ‘climbed through a river and barbed wire fencing to make the arrest’.
They added: ‘ It would have been nice to have some aerial footage of it, but you know there are no drones allowed…’