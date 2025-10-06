Police have located a man who practically put the north of the island in locked down earlier on Monday.
Isle of Man Constabulary had earlier launched an appeal to find Taylor Murphy who went missing on Saturday evening.
Officers say Taylor was known to have visited Barbary North Coast and other licensed premises in Ramsey on Saturday night.
By Monday they issued a CCTC image of Taylor and a description of what he was wearing as the search was stepped up.
On Monday afternoon police urged members of the public not to stop or engage if they were approached by the missing high-risk teenager.
Officers also urged people to secure their vehicles and remain at a distance if they saw him and call 999 immediately.
Residents in the Maughold, Laxey and Ramsey area were told ensure their property is secure, with doors and windows closed and locked.
But in a latest update, the force said: ‘We can now confirm that the male previously reported as missing and later the subject of a safety information alert, has now been located by police. As a result, there is no ongoing risk to members of the public at this time.
‘We appreciate the community’s concern and cooperation throughout this matter. A further update will be provided in due course.
‘In the meantime, we kindly ask that members of the public refrain from speculation.’