Tickets are now sold out fir Peter Kay’s two live shows at the Villa Marina in February 2026.
On sale from 10am this morning, tickets were quickly sold out as up to 28,000 people joined the online queue to purchase them.
The hugely popular comedian will take to the stage in Douglas for two nights, namely Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21 2026.
The performances were announced last week after the comedian revealed a host of extra dates for his record-breaking ‘Better Late Than Never Again’ tour, which included his two-night stand in Douglas.
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets this morning for Peter Kay Live. We can confirm that both events are now sold out.
‘We understand there will be disappointment from those who missed out on securing tickets but we'd like to assure all customers that our team worked diligently to facilitate as many in person sales as swiftly and efficiently as possible across both the Villa Marina and Isle of Man Welcome Centre.
‘At peak, we had 28,000 people trying to access tickets via our online queue.
‘We have also now opened a waiting list. If you were fortunate enough to secure a ticket but find at a later date you can no longer attend, we kindly ask that you contact the VillaGaiety team on 694500 who will assist you in selling your tickets on to someone on the waiting list.’
The added dates for the new tour were announced in the advert break during last week’s first episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’ on ITV1.
The advert showed Kay approaching his mother’s house holding a golden toilet, a reference to his hugely popular ‘Mum Wants a Bungalow’ show tour in 2002.
As Kay enters the house, which features a painting of Freddie Mercury on the garage door, he’s asked if he will be doing any more live shows.
In response, Kay says: ‘I have no choice – she wants it all now!’
A graphic then appeared which showed the added dates in Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, London, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff and the island.