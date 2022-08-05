The Tynwald Standing Orders Committee further explained its decision: ‘We recognise that there is an exemption in the Equality Act 2017 for the exercise of a function of Tynwald, but we do not believe that this would preclude the petitioner from bringing the subject matter of her petition before the Equality and Employment Tribunal’.The petition was supported by 92 signatures, but the committee only counted 73 of these as being provided with a full address.