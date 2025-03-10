A petition launched against plans to reduce breast screening in the island from every two years to every three has already attracted thousands of signatures.
Manx Care has been ordered to remain within its allocated £361.8 million budget, with a mandated 2% efficiency savings target which means residents can expect reductions in hospital beds and longer waits for non-urgent care.
But it also means breast screening services will be reduced which has caused anger and consternation.
The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group has launched a petition on change.org which has already reached well over 3,000 signatures.
The group says: ‘We have spent the last 14 years working with the team at Noble’s Hospital helping them to make the Manx Breast Unit the very best it could be.
‘It’s very sad to see our Government intent on downgrading our island’s screening program to be the same as the worst in Europe!
‘We have been proud to support a two-yearly program on our island. That is now, due to a policy change by DHSC and Public Health, about to become a three-yearly service.
‘This will seriously impact on a patients chances of survival when diagnosed with breast cancer. This is a stupid backward step for our island and the only reason it’s happening is to save money.’
Onchan MHK Julie Edge had outlined just what the impact the new mandate will have on health services citing part of the report which says: ‘Manx Care are asked to implement any recommendations made by the UK National Screening Committee, supported by the Department and Public Health Isle of Man. This includes decreasing frequency of routine screening for breast and cervical cancer.’
Mrs Edge added: ‘Decreasing means less frequent checks for some of the most life-saving cancer screenings, potentially putting Manx lives at risk. At a time when early detection saves lives, cutting back on screening is unacceptable.
‘I have consistently raised concerns about these dangerous decisions since November. The safety of the Manx people must be prioritised over budget cuts.’
The mandate has already been branded ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and potentially the ‘biggest assault on NHS care the island has ever seen’ by former health minister Lawrie Hooper MHK.
The Mandate, alongside the Manx Care Operating Plan, sets out a restructuring of services aimed at achieving financial sustainability.
This includes shifting resources from hospital care to community-based services and encouraging self-management of chronic conditions.
Under the Mandate, Manx Care must reduce spending on secondary care by around £6million, reallocating the funds to primary and community care.
Waiting times for non-urgent treatments are expected to rise as a review of outpatient waiting lists ensures only those with an ‘ongoing need’ remain.
Additionally, the number of outpatient follow-up appointments will be cut by 10%, meaning patients will have to initiate their own follow-ups instead of being automatically scheduled.
The government argues that these changes are necessary to maintain a financially sustainable healthcare system.