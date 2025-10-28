A brand new Girlguiding and Scouts badge dedicated to the Manx language has been launched by Culture Vannin, bringing Manx Gaelic to young people across the Isle of Man and beyond.
The project, entitled ‘Gaelg Aboo!’ (Hurray for Manx!), is now underway and will run until September 2026 as part of the Year of the Manx Language 2026 celebrations.
Designed for children and young people aged 4 to 18 within Girlguiding and Scouts, this is the first ever badge to celebrate the Manx language and is set to reach over 1,000 young people.
At the heart of the project is a comprehensive handbook, devised and written by Ruth Keggin Gell, Manx Language Development Officer at Culture Vannin, with illustrations designed by Vicky Webb of Crumpets and Crabsticks.
The handbook features over 30 fun, creative and practical activities to choose from.
There is also a dedicated webpage packed with supporting digital resources – including videos, sound files and printable PDFs.
These comprehensive resources not only support leaders with Manx language content, but also make it possible for worldwide units to complete the Gaelg Aboo! badge.
Ruth Keggin Gell said: ‘The aim was to create a joyful, educational and accessible project celebrating Manx, particularly as we get ready for Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language.
Through inclusive activities, participants will explore everyday Manx words and phrases while developing confidence in using the language in real-life contexts.
Every Manx guiding or scout unit can access in-person sessions from visiting Manx-speaking tutors.
A spokesperson for Douglas Rotary Club commented: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this prestigious charity, Culture Vannin, in their work with the Scout and Guide Association to create a unique Manx badge.
‘This initiative will encourage and enable our young people to explore our rich Manx heritage, and learn to speak the Manx language, which will enrich both them as individuals and our community as a whole.’
As well as introducing younger children to Manx before they encounter it in school, the badge encourages older children who may have stopped learning Manx to reconnect with the language.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘The Gaelg Aboo! project is just one of many initiatives to ensure that the community know that the Manx language belongs to everyone.
‘It is a unique cultural asset that helps make the Isle of Man a special place to live, with a powerful cultural legacy to enjoy, and something in which we all can take great pride.’
To find out more about the badge, you can visit https://www.learnmanx.com/resources/community/manx-language-badge-for-girl-guiding--scouts//