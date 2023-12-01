Petrol and diesel prices at Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) stations across the island have dropped 6p this week.
Prices first fell by 3p on Tuesday, before falling by the same again this morning.
Petrol at the 10 garages they operate is now 147.9p per litre, and diesel 154.9p per litre.
EVF is currently 3p cheaper for petrol and diesel than Manx Petroleum stations.
The current prices at Manx Petroleum for petrol is 150.9p per litre and diesel is 157.9p per litre.
A spokesperson from EVF said: 'We are just happy it's dropping again'.
The company owns and operates 10 stations across the island, while Corkills in Onchan and S&S in Castletown retail its fuel.